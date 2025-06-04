Security Forces Recover Explosive Cache Looted by Maoists in Odisha
The Odisha Police announced the recovery of 3.8 tonnes of explosives, out of a total five tonnes stolen by Maoists from near a Sundergarh district quarry. Assisted by various forces, the police launched a thorough search operation. Arrests have been made as investigations continue into standard procedure lapses.
In a major breakthrough, Odisha Police have announced the recovery of 3.8 tonnes of explosives out of the five tonnes that were looted by Maoists from a Sundergarh district quarry.
The operation involved coordinated efforts between state police and several specialized forces. Arrests have been made as authorities probe procedural lapses.
Police emphasized their commitment to ensuring safety, with standard inspection procedures to be rigorously enforced across explosive storage sites in the region.
