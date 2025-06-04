Left Menu

Security Forces Recover Explosive Cache Looted by Maoists in Odisha

The Odisha Police announced the recovery of 3.8 tonnes of explosives, out of a total five tonnes stolen by Maoists from near a Sundergarh district quarry. Assisted by various forces, the police launched a thorough search operation. Arrests have been made as investigations continue into standard procedure lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-06-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 23:55 IST
Security Forces Recover Explosive Cache Looted by Maoists in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, Odisha Police have announced the recovery of 3.8 tonnes of explosives out of the five tonnes that were looted by Maoists from a Sundergarh district quarry.

The operation involved coordinated efforts between state police and several specialized forces. Arrests have been made as authorities probe procedural lapses.

Police emphasized their commitment to ensuring safety, with standard inspection procedures to be rigorously enforced across explosive storage sites in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025