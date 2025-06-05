New Leadership at NSC to Shape U.S.-Latin America Policy

In a significant move at the National Security Council, retired Air Force commander Michael Jensen has been appointed to oversee Latin America policy, two U.S. officials have confirmed. This appointment aligns with President Trump's strategy aimed at cracking down on narcotics trafficking and illegal immigration in the region.

Jensen, a seasoned special forces operative, brings extensive counterterrorism experience, yet he lacks evident expertise in Latin American policy. His appointment comes in the wake of controversial measures proposed by Trump, including classifying Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and considering U.S. military intervention.

As the NSC undergoes broad changes with personnel shifts and policy recalibrations, including the streamlining of staff and a shift in leadership roles, Jensen's role will be crucial. The Trump administration aims to reinforce its stance on border security while navigating complex diplomatic relationships with key Latin American allies.