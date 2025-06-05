Left Menu

New Leadership at NSC to Shape U.S.-Latin America Policy

Retired Air Force commander Michael Jensen has been appointed senior director of Western Hemisphere affairs at the National Security Council. This decision aligns with Trump's inclination to combat drug cartels in Mexico. Jensen, primarily experienced in counterterrorism, lacks evident Latin American policy experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 02:17 IST
New Leadership at NSC to Shape U.S.-Latin America Policy

In a significant move at the National Security Council, retired Air Force commander Michael Jensen has been appointed to oversee Latin America policy, two U.S. officials have confirmed. This appointment aligns with President Trump's strategy aimed at cracking down on narcotics trafficking and illegal immigration in the region.

Jensen, a seasoned special forces operative, brings extensive counterterrorism experience, yet he lacks evident expertise in Latin American policy. His appointment comes in the wake of controversial measures proposed by Trump, including classifying Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and considering U.S. military intervention.

As the NSC undergoes broad changes with personnel shifts and policy recalibrations, including the streamlining of staff and a shift in leadership roles, Jensen's role will be crucial. The Trump administration aims to reinforce its stance on border security while navigating complex diplomatic relationships with key Latin American allies.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025