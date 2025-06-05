US Vetoes Gaza Ceasefire Resolution Amid Mounting Humanitarian Crisis
The United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza, a move criticized by other council members. The resolution demanded an end to the humanitarian crisis but failed to condemn Hamas or link ceasefire to hostages' release. Tensions and humanitarian challenges continue to escalate.
The United States exercised its veto power on a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, sparking widespread international criticism. The resolution highlighted the humanitarian crisis, demanding unfettered aid access, but did not condemn Hamas for its attacks or address hostage issues, leading to the US objection.
Critics argue the US is facilitating Israeli actions by blocking the resolution, with several members of the council accusing the US of allowing Israel's non-compliance with international humanitarian law. Ambassadors from China, the UK, and Pakistan, among others, voiced strong opposition to the veto, emphasizing the devastating impact on Gaza's civilians.
The ongoing conflict in Gaza has resulted in significant casualties, largely affecting women and children. The world watches as efforts for peace and aid delivery remain hampered amid US-Israel relations, with resolutions now likely to move to the UN General Assembly where no vetoes can halt procedural progress.
