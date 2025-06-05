Left Menu

U.S. Vetoes UN Ceasefire Resolution Amidst Gaza Crisis

The U.S. vetoed a U.N. resolution demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, citing the lack of disarmament calls for Hamas. The decision sparked criticism amid a dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Meanwhile, rival aid operations face challenges in delivering much-needed assistance to civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 04:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 04:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has blocked a U.N. Security Council resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza, highlighting ongoing tensions. Acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Dorothy Shea argued that without addressing disarmament, such measures could hinder efforts to broker peace effectively.

As Israel continues its offensive, resulting in significant casualties, Britain and others have criticized Israel's military actions and restricted aid access as exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. The U.S. and Israel support controversial aid distribution through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, raising concerns among international aid groups about neutrality and displaced civilians.

As global pressure mounts, discussions continue at the U.N., with aid leaders urging unrestricted access for humanitarian efforts. The situation remains volatile, with a forthcoming draft resolution expected in the U.N. General Assembly, where veto power cannot obstruct demand for humanitarian relief and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

