Renowned Human Rights Advocate Detained in El Salvador

A judge in El Salvador has ordered the provisional detention of Ruth Lopez, a prominent lawyer known for her human rights advocacy. The announcement was made by the human rights group Cristosal on Wednesday.

Lopez gained recognition as a fierce advocate against corruption during her career. Salvadoran authorities arrested her last month, citing allegations of embezzlement that trace back to her time as a state official.

The arrest of Lopez has sparked widespread concern among human rights organizations, which see it as a critical case in the region's fight against corruption and for human rights.