Renowned Human Rights Advocate Detained in El Salvador
A Salvadoran judge ordered the detention of prominent human rights lawyer Ruth Lopez. Known for her anti-corruption efforts, Lopez was arrested following accusations of embezzlement during her tenure as a state official, drawing attention from human rights organizations like Cristosal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 05:14 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 05:14 IST
A judge in El Salvador has ordered the provisional detention of Ruth Lopez, a prominent lawyer known for her human rights advocacy. The announcement was made by the human rights group Cristosal on Wednesday.
Lopez gained recognition as a fierce advocate against corruption during her career. Salvadoran authorities arrested her last month, citing allegations of embezzlement that trace back to her time as a state official.
The arrest of Lopez has sparked widespread concern among human rights organizations, which see it as a critical case in the region's fight against corruption and for human rights.
