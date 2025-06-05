Left Menu

Prominent Salvadoran Lawyer's Arrest Sparks Controversy

Ruth Lopez, a distinguished lawyer and human rights advocate in El Salvador, has been ordered to remain in provisional detention. Arrested on embezzlement accusations, Lopez claims the charges are politically motivated, tied to her anti-corruption work. She was charged with illicit enrichment after a recent court hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 06:17 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 06:17 IST
Renowned Salvadoran lawyer and human rights advocate Ruth Lopez has been ordered to remain in provisional detention following allegations of embezzlement. The charges, which emerged after her arrest last month, relate to her previous tenure as a state official.

The prominent lawyer, known for her outspoken stance against corruption, has refuted all allegations. During a court appearance on Wednesday, Lopez declared her innocence, claiming the charges were fabricated due to her legal advocacy against government corruption.

'I am a political prisoner,' Lopez asserted, emphasizing that these accusations stem from her efforts to expose corruption within the government. In addition to embezzlement, she now faces charges of illicit enrichment.

