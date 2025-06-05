Prominent Salvadoran Lawyer's Arrest Sparks Controversy
Ruth Lopez, a distinguished lawyer and human rights advocate in El Salvador, has been ordered to remain in provisional detention. Arrested on embezzlement accusations, Lopez claims the charges are politically motivated, tied to her anti-corruption work. She was charged with illicit enrichment after a recent court hearing.
Renowned Salvadoran lawyer and human rights advocate Ruth Lopez has been ordered to remain in provisional detention following allegations of embezzlement. The charges, which emerged after her arrest last month, relate to her previous tenure as a state official.
The prominent lawyer, known for her outspoken stance against corruption, has refuted all allegations. During a court appearance on Wednesday, Lopez declared her innocence, claiming the charges were fabricated due to her legal advocacy against government corruption.
'I am a political prisoner,' Lopez asserted, emphasizing that these accusations stem from her efforts to expose corruption within the government. In addition to embezzlement, she now faces charges of illicit enrichment.
ALSO READ
Kalyan building collapse: unauthorised work suspected to be cause; flat owner arrested
SC directs Ashoka University prof Mahmudabad, arrested in connection with his alleged offensive posts, to be released on interim bail.
Vacation Bench Dynamics: CJI Blames Lawyers for Case Backlog
Temple Heist Unraveled: Arrests and Recoveries Made
German Authorities Tackle Youth Extremism: Arrests Made in Far-Right Group