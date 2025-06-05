Vietnam's Trade Moves: A Diplomatic Tightrope

Vietnam has communicated its response to U.S. trade inquiries, demonstrating a commitment to reconcile on tariffs, per a statement by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The undisclosed proposals come amid strained ties, with the 46% tariffs imposed by the former Trump administration potentially crippling Vietnam's export-driven growth if enacted in July.

As tensions rise, key Vietnamese and U.S. trade figures met in Paris for preparatory talks ahead of an urgent upcoming negotiation round, targeting a robust trade deal between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)