Vietnam's Trade Moves: A Diplomatic Tightrope
Vietnam has responded to U.S. trade requests, showing a dedication to resolve tariffs disputes. The country's growth model, dependent on U.S. exports, faces threats from potential tariffs. Recent meetings in Paris between Vietnamese and U.S. trade officials aim to accelerate negotiations for a mutual trade agreement.
Vietnam has communicated its response to U.S. trade inquiries, demonstrating a commitment to reconcile on tariffs, per a statement by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
The undisclosed proposals come amid strained ties, with the 46% tariffs imposed by the former Trump administration potentially crippling Vietnam's export-driven growth if enacted in July.
As tensions rise, key Vietnamese and U.S. trade figures met in Paris for preparatory talks ahead of an urgent upcoming negotiation round, targeting a robust trade deal between the nations.
