Chancellor Merz's High-Stakes Meeting with President Trump

Germany's newly appointed chancellor, Friedrich Merz, is preparing for his inaugural face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. The high-stakes dialogue is set to tackle crucial matters like looming U.S. tariffs and sustaining U.S. support for Ukraine amidst an increasingly tense transatlantic relationship.

Merz, who assumed office as the leader of Europe's largest economy just last month, will join Trump for a lunch followed by one-on-one discussions. Analysts emphasize that their interaction could chart the course for bilateral relations for years. Germany, with its export-driven economy, stands to lose the most from potential U.S. tariffs while also being a major military and financial supporter of Ukraine against Russia.

The anticipated meeting comes ahead of a critical NATO summit that seems increasingly strained under Trump's demands for increased defense spending by U.S. allies. Merz has addressed some of Trump's concerns, notably supporting a significant boost in NATO spending, and thus earning accolades from U.S. officials, highlighting Germany's willingness to take a more assertive stance in international affairs.