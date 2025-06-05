Left Menu

Massive Ponzi Scheme in Thane: Over Rs 91 Crore Duped

The Thane police have arrested another individual involved in a Ponzi scheme that swindled over 100 people of Rs 91 crore. So far, three arrests have been made, with lookout notices issued for four others. The scheme, allegedly linked to app development, misled investors with false promises of high returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-06-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 09:39 IST
Massive Ponzi Scheme in Thane: Over Rs 91 Crore Duped
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thane police have made a fresh arrest in connection with a sprawling Ponzi scheme that defrauded more than 100 investors of Rs 91 crore. Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Parag Manere confirmed the detention alongside two prior arrests.

The elaborate fraud, based on deceptive app development projects for Google, tempted investors between 2020 and 2024 with promises of substantial returns. The police have identified nine culprits, placing look out notices for four at large, aiming to bring all involved to justice.

The scheme has led to multiple arrests, including Parag Ashokkumar Shah from Pune. The case has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, and authorities continue to piece together the full scale of the scam.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025