Dowry and Gender Bias: A Harrowing Tale in Mumbai
A 35-year-old woman in Mumbai has filed an FIR against her husband and in-laws for harassment over dowry demands following her marriage in 2021. The situation worsened after the birth of her daughter, leading to further dissatisfaction among her in-laws. A case has been registered under relevant legal provisions.
- Country:
- India
A 35-year-old woman from Mumbai has alleged harassment by her husband and his parents, demanding more dowry after their marriage in 2021. The significant expense of the wedding and jewelry, provided by her family, did not satisfy her in-laws, according to officials.
The unrest in the household escalated after the birth of her daughter, as she faced disparagement for not having a male child. The woman also claimed that her mother-in-law confiscated her jewelry and refused to return it, worsening her predicament.
Acting on her complaint, the Dindoshi police have launched a case against her husband and in-laws, citing violations under the Dowry Prohibition Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, emphasizing the ongoing struggle against dowry-related offenses and gender biases in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
