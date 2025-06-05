NZ to Host Bougainville Post-Referendum Peace Talks at Burnham Camp

New Zealand will once again play host to a pivotal moment in the Bougainville peace process, as post-referendum consultations between the Government of Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) are set to take place next week at Burnham Military Camp near Christchurch.

The talks, referred to as the ‘Burnham Consultations’, are being held at the request of Sir Jerry Mateparae, New Zealand’s former Governor-General and current independent moderator of the process. Sir Jerry will oversee the discussions with the support of a United Nations team, continuing his role in guiding this sensitive phase of negotiations.

A Return to Burnham: Historic Venue of Peace

Foreign Minister Winston Peters expressed both pride and resolve as New Zealand prepares to support the next chapter in Bougainville’s journey toward self-determination. “New Zealand looks forward to welcoming parties to the Bougainville Peace Agreement back to Burnham — 28 years after we last hosted peace talks there,” Peters said.

The Burnham Military Camp holds deep symbolic value in the peace process. In 1997, New Zealand hosted the original peace talks that laid the groundwork for the Bougainville Peace Agreement (BPA)—a landmark accord that brought an end to nearly a decade of violent conflict in Bougainville, a resource-rich region in eastern Papua New Guinea.

A Critical Juncture: Post-Referendum Negotiations

The renewed talks come in the wake of a 2019 referendum, where 97.7% of Bougainville voters opted for independence from PNG. However, under the BPA, the final decision on Bougainville’s political future must be mutually agreed upon by the PNG Government and the ABG.

So far, the two sides have been locked in sensitive negotiations about the timeline and process for achieving Bougainville’s aspirations, including full independence or a greater degree of autonomy. With tensions and uncertainties lingering, the upcoming Burnham Consultations are seen as a crucial opportunity to establish consensus and prevent future conflict.

“These discussions are of critical importance not only for Papua New Guinea and Bougainville, but also for the broader Pacific region,” said Peters. “Reaching a mutually agreed outcome upholds the integrity of the Bougainville Peace Agreement, to which New Zealand is a witnessing signatory.”

New Zealand’s Role: Neutral Host and Regional Partner

New Zealand’s involvement in the Burnham Consultations is focused on providing a neutral venue and a safe, constructive environment for talks to proceed. Officials have emphasized that New Zealand’s role is not to influence the outcome, but to enable open and honest dialogue between the parties.

Delegations from both the PNG Government and the ABG are expected to travel from Port Moresby to Christchurch this Friday in preparation for the discussions.

Sir Jerry Mateparae, with deep experience in diplomacy, military leadership, and Pacific affairs, is uniquely positioned to steer the talks forward. His leadership is supported by a United Nations technical team, adding both legitimacy and international oversight to the proceedings.

Regional and Global Implications

The outcome of these talks could have significant implications for self-determination movements, regional stability, and resource governance in the Pacific. Bougainville is home to the Panguna mine, one of the world’s richest untapped copper deposits, which has long been at the heart of disputes over revenue sharing and sovereignty.

The successful conclusion of negotiations could not only resolve decades-long tensions in PNG but also set a precedent for peaceful resolution of secessionist ambitions globally.

Winston Peters reinforced New Zealand’s commitment to being a trusted regional partner. “We have always believed in diplomacy, dialogue, and peaceful solutions. Hosting the Burnham Consultations reflects our enduring support for the Pacific family.”

Looking Ahead: Hope for a Peaceful Settlement

With both optimism and caution, the region watches closely as Burnham once again becomes a focal point for peace. While the road ahead remains complex, the return to dialogue under the same roof where peace once began offers a powerful symbol of hope.

The Bougainville Peace Agreement, now over two decades old, faces its ultimate test—and New Zealand, once again, stands ready to help facilitate the next steps toward lasting resolution.