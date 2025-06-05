Left Menu

Germany Bolsters Troop Numbers: Meeting NATO Goals

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Germany will require 50,000 to 60,000 more active troops to meet NATO's new targets. The announcement, made ahead of a NATO meeting in Brussels, also highlighted the alliance's stance on Russia as its primary threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:20 IST
Germany Bolsters Troop Numbers: Meeting NATO Goals
Boris Pistorius
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced a significant increase in military personnel, revealing plans to add approximately 50,000 to 60,000 active troops to Germany's armed forces. This move is part of a broader strategy to align with newly established NATO targets.

Speaking ahead of a crucial NATO meeting in Brussels, Pistorius emphasized the necessity for NATO to clearly identify Russia as the alliance's greatest threat. This statement reflects ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

The anticipated troop expansion comes amid growing international security challenges, underscoring Germany's commitment to bolstering its defense capabilities in cooperation with NATO allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025