Thane Traffic Tussle: Ex-Corporator in Controversial Clash with Doctor

A former corporator of the Thane Municipal Corporation, Mahesh Suresh Wagh, finds himself embroiled in legal troubles after allegedly abusing a doctor post a vehicular accident, an official confirmed on Thursday.

The incident unfolded at Meenatai Thackeray Chowk when a government orthopaedic surgeon's car was struck by a vehicle driven by the accused, reportedly under the influence, said Rabodi police. In a complaint, the doctor accused Wagh of using foul language and physically assaulting him.

Subsequently, Wagh has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for rash driving, causing harm, and instigating disruption, along with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

