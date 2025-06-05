Left Menu

Thane Traffic Tussle: Ex-Corporator in Controversial Clash with Doctor

A former Thane Municipal Corporation corporator, Mahesh Suresh Wagh, is facing legal charges for allegedly abusing and assaulting a doctor following a car accident. Police reports indicate that the incident involved rash driving and potential alcohol influence. Wagh faces multiple charges under Indian law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A former corporator of the Thane Municipal Corporation, Mahesh Suresh Wagh, finds himself embroiled in legal troubles after allegedly abusing a doctor post a vehicular accident, an official confirmed on Thursday.

The incident unfolded at Meenatai Thackeray Chowk when a government orthopaedic surgeon's car was struck by a vehicle driven by the accused, reportedly under the influence, said Rabodi police. In a complaint, the doctor accused Wagh of using foul language and physically assaulting him.

Subsequently, Wagh has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for rash driving, causing harm, and instigating disruption, along with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

