Notorious Criminal Suhail Captured in Dramatic Police Shootout

A 22-year-old criminal, Suhail, wanted for several robbery and murder cases, was apprehended after a gunfight with police in Delhi's Nand Nagri area. Suhail opened fire when approached by the police but was eventually overpowered. He is linked to multiple criminal activities and is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:17 IST
A notorious 22-year-old criminal was arrested after a tense shootout with law enforcement officers in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area. Police officials stated that the accused, known as Suhail alias Chikna alias Chappar, had been on the run for multiple robbery and murder charges.

The confrontation occurred late Wednesday night when police reportedly received intelligence about Suhail's whereabouts near District Park, A-Block. As they approached, Suhail allegedly fired upon the approaching patrolling team, forcing officers to respond in self-defense.

Suhail sustained a leg injury during the gunfire exchange, leading to his capture. Authorities recovered a pistol and spent cartridges from the scene. With further investigations ongoing, Suhail's involvement in additional criminal activities is being scrutinized by the police.

