Authorities in southern China have offered rewards exceeding $1,000 for the capture of 20 Taiwanese military hackers, sparking a strong response from Taiwan's defence ministry. The public security bureau in Guangzhou has accused these hackers of planning attacks on critical sectors in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

The hackers allegedly collaborated with U.S. forces to engage in cognitive warfare against China, according to Xinhua. Taiwan's military denies such cyber operations, attributing China's claims to aggressive posturing. The defence ministry argues that China's accusations emphasize an intimidating stance towards Taiwan, as supported by condemnations from the EU and the U.S.

Beijing further claims Taiwan is allied with U.S. intelligence agencies against China. However, Taiwan rebuts, citing Beijing's long-standing misinformation tactics and territorial claims. The ongoing dispute underscores complex geopolitical dynamics and intensified cyber-related tensions across the Taiwan Strait.