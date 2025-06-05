Cyber Tensions Rise: China Accuses Taiwan of Military Hacking
Chinese authorities have accused Taiwanese military hackers of targeting key sectors and published their information, offering up to $1,392 for arrests. Taiwan's defence ministry denies the allegations, stating China's accusations reflect coercion. Taiwan claims China spreads false narratives, with tensions fueled by U.S. and European condemnations of Chinese cyber activities.
Authorities in southern China have offered rewards exceeding $1,000 for the capture of 20 Taiwanese military hackers, sparking a strong response from Taiwan's defence ministry. The public security bureau in Guangzhou has accused these hackers of planning attacks on critical sectors in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.
The hackers allegedly collaborated with U.S. forces to engage in cognitive warfare against China, according to Xinhua. Taiwan's military denies such cyber operations, attributing China's claims to aggressive posturing. The defence ministry argues that China's accusations emphasize an intimidating stance towards Taiwan, as supported by condemnations from the EU and the U.S.
Beijing further claims Taiwan is allied with U.S. intelligence agencies against China. However, Taiwan rebuts, citing Beijing's long-standing misinformation tactics and territorial claims. The ongoing dispute underscores complex geopolitical dynamics and intensified cyber-related tensions across the Taiwan Strait.
ALSO READ
G7 Finance Ministers Tackle Global Growth Amid Tariff Tensions
Congress Weighs Trump’s Landmark Tax Cut Bill Amidst Internal GOP Tensions
Tensions Rise as Trump Hosts South Africa's Ramaphosa
Nepal Appoints Biswo Nath Poudel as New Central Bank Governor Amidst Coalition Tensions
Nvidia's AI Chip Dilemma: Navigating US-China Trade Tensions