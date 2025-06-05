Kremlin Vows Retaliation After Drone Strikes

The Kremlin has announced that Russia will respond to Ukraine's recent drone attacks on its military assets as it deems fit, as stated on Thursday. President Vladimir Putin has reportedly informed U.S. President Donald Trump of Moscow's obligation to retaliate after Ukraine's alleged actions over the weekend.

Ukraine has been accused of targeting Russian heavy bomber planes at bases in Siberia and the far north, as well as blowing up rail bridges in the south, an act that resulted in seven casualties. These acts have been described as state terrorism by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, although Ukraine has not accepted responsibility.

During a conversation on Wednesday, Putin and Trump did not arrange a face-to-face meeting, although there was an acknowledgment of the necessity of such a meeting with proper preparation. Discussions did not cover the potential lifting of sanctions against Russia, Peskov confirmed in response to inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)