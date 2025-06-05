Violence Strikes Mexico City's Political Core

A shocking assassination of two political staffers in Mexico City has sent shockwaves through the city's political and business circles. The attack occurred in broad daylight as the secretary to the mayor and an adviser were killed at point-blank range.

The city, seen as a relatively safe haven from political violence, now faces a new threat as experts believe organized crime groups are sending a message. This act of violence, reminiscent of past high-profile attacks, has called into question the capital's safety as it gears up to co-host the World Cup in 2026.

With around 30,000 homicides a year in Mexico, the threat of violence presses heavily even on the nation's heart. The recent killings highlight the ongoing security issues faced by the city, with law enforcement efforts being scrutinized by both citizens and global observers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)