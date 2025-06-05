NATO's 5% Defense Challenge: Allies Aim for Historic Spending Boost
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced NATO members are nearing consensus on increasing defense spending to 5% of GDP, following President Trump's demand. NATO's goal is to strengthen security commitments, with plans for both hard military and broader security investments. Debate continues over timelines and definitions of defense-related spending.
In a significant development regarding global security, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed optimism on Thursday about NATO members reaching an agreement to boost defense expenditures to 5% of GDP. This comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's push for enhanced investment, a move seen as pivotal for maintaining American commitment to European security.
The proposal, which calls for 3.5% of GDP on military investment and an additional 1.5% on broader security measures, was supported by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. The initiative aims to fortify what some are calling a 'historic' adjustment to capability targets within the alliance, expected to be formalized at the upcoming Hague summit.
Despite the momentum, there remains a divide among NATO allies regarding the timeline for achieving these targets. While some Eastern European countries argue for a more immediate implementation, others suggest a gradual approach by 2032. The challenge of defining 'defense-related' spending further complicates negotiations, as NATO seeks a precise, yet flexible framework to accommodate national variations.
