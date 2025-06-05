Historic Diplomatic Talks: China-U.S. Relations at a Crossroad
China's Vice President Han Zheng met with a U.S. delegation, emphasizing the critical moment for China-U.S. relations. He highlighted the importance of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and cooperation for the benefit of both countries and global peace.
China's Vice President, Han Zheng, engaged with a visiting U.S. delegation in Beijing, underlining the significance of the 'critical historic juncture' in the relationship between the two nations, according to state media reports.
During the discussions, Han advocated for 'mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation,' noting that these principles are crucial for fostering positive bilateral relations and contributing to global peace and economic development.
The meeting reflects ongoing diplomatic efforts to stabilize and enhance China-U.S. ties amidst a complex international landscape.
