NHRC Probes Alleged Police Assault on Journalists in Madhya Pradesh

The NHRC has notified Madhya Pradesh police over allegations of two journalists being assaulted by police in Bhind district. The commission took notice of these claims through a press release by the Press Club of India, requesting a report from the state's top police official in two weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has raised a red flag regarding alleged police brutality towards two journalists in Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh. On Thursday, the NHRC announced that a notice has been sent to the state's police chief, as allegations suggest that the incident occurred under police supervision.

The commission acted swiftly after a press release from the Press Club of India described the alleged manhandling of the journalists on May 1. The NHRC has requested a comprehensive report from the Director General of Police within a fortnight, stating the gravity of the purported human rights violations involved.

Further claims from the press release, dated May 25, imply that the assaulted journalists were coerced into recording video statements, falsely declaring that the issue was resolved. The NHRC's intervention underscores the severity of the situation, pending verification and investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

