Karnataka High Court Seeks Clarity on Stadium Stampede: Investigation and Accountability in Progress

A stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during an IPL victory celebration resulted in 11 fatalities and over 50 injuries. The Karnataka High Court has demanded a detailed status report from the state government. Issues like overcrowding and insufficient emergency services are under scrutiny. A magisterial inquiry is ongoing.

In a tragic incident at Chinnaswamy Stadium, a stampede resulted in the deaths of 11 people and injured over 50 others. The Karnataka High Court, taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, has demanded a detailed status report from the state government by June 10.

During an IPL victory celebration for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, an unexpected rush occurred when free entry was announced, leading to chaos at the stadium gates. More than 2.5 lakh people gathered, overshooting the venue's capacity of 30,000, prompting a stampede.

The court is investigating issues such as inadequate emergency services and overcrowding. A magisterial inquiry has commenced, and a public notice invites testimonies to ensure transparency. The goal is to prevent future mishaps with improved protocols.

