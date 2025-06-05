Karnataka High Court Seeks Clarity on Stadium Stampede: Investigation and Accountability in Progress

In a tragic incident at Chinnaswamy Stadium, a stampede resulted in the deaths of 11 people and injured over 50 others. The Karnataka High Court, taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, has demanded a detailed status report from the state government by June 10.

During an IPL victory celebration for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, an unexpected rush occurred when free entry was announced, leading to chaos at the stadium gates. More than 2.5 lakh people gathered, overshooting the venue's capacity of 30,000, prompting a stampede.

The court is investigating issues such as inadequate emergency services and overcrowding. A magisterial inquiry has commenced, and a public notice invites testimonies to ensure transparency. The goal is to prevent future mishaps with improved protocols.