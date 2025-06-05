Left Menu

Engineer Accused of Espionage: The Undercover Game in Defense

Ravindra Verma, a mechanical engineer from Thane, Maharashtra, has been accused of espionage for allegedly sharing sensitive Naval information with Pakistan. Arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Verma is currently in 14-day judicial custody. He was reportedly lured through a honey-trap and received financial compensation for the information shared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:11 IST
Engineer Accused of Espionage: The Undercover Game in Defense
Engineer
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in Maharashtra, mechanical engineer Ravindra Verma was remanded to a 14-day judicial custody by a Thane court on Thursday. Verma, a 27-year-old junior engineer with a defense technology firm, faces allegations of espionage involving warships and submarines.

According to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Verma was arrested last week for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence. Reports suggest he provided information through sketches and audio notes, receiving monetary benefits in return.

The ATS claims Verma was drawn into espionage schemes through a honey trap set up by a Pakistani agent on social media. With access to Naval Dockyard and naval assets, Verma allegedly shared crucial details knowingly and frequently over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025