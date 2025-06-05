Engineer Accused of Espionage: The Undercover Game in Defense
Ravindra Verma, a mechanical engineer from Thane, Maharashtra, has been accused of espionage for allegedly sharing sensitive Naval information with Pakistan. Arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Verma is currently in 14-day judicial custody. He was reportedly lured through a honey-trap and received financial compensation for the information shared.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development in Maharashtra, mechanical engineer Ravindra Verma was remanded to a 14-day judicial custody by a Thane court on Thursday. Verma, a 27-year-old junior engineer with a defense technology firm, faces allegations of espionage involving warships and submarines.
According to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Verma was arrested last week for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence. Reports suggest he provided information through sketches and audio notes, receiving monetary benefits in return.
The ATS claims Verma was drawn into espionage schemes through a honey trap set up by a Pakistani agent on social media. With access to Naval Dockyard and naval assets, Verma allegedly shared crucial details knowingly and frequently over time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan and China's Diplomatic Dialogue
Pakistan and China to Deepen Trade Ties Amidst Regional Tensions
Suicide car bomb hits school bus in restive southwestern Pakistan, kills 4 children and wounds 38, AP reports quoting officials.
Tragedy Strikes: Suicide Bombing Targets School Bus in Pakistan's Balochistan
SC restrains Ashok Univ prof Mahmudabad from writing any further online posts on recent India-Pakistan conflict.