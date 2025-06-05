Engineer Accused of Espionage: The Undercover Game in Defense

In a significant development in Maharashtra, mechanical engineer Ravindra Verma was remanded to a 14-day judicial custody by a Thane court on Thursday. Verma, a 27-year-old junior engineer with a defense technology firm, faces allegations of espionage involving warships and submarines.

According to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Verma was arrested last week for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence. Reports suggest he provided information through sketches and audio notes, receiving monetary benefits in return.

The ATS claims Verma was drawn into espionage schemes through a honey trap set up by a Pakistani agent on social media. With access to Naval Dockyard and naval assets, Verma allegedly shared crucial details knowingly and frequently over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)