Red Sea Shipping Traffic Rises Amid Ceasefire Improvements

Since August 2024, Red Sea marine traffic has risen by 60% to approximately 36-37 ships daily, though it remains below the pre-conflict rates, according to Rear Admiral Vasileios Gryparis, the commander of the EU's Aspides naval mission. This increase follows a U.S.-Houthi ceasefire agreement.

Traffic through the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait improved as attacks by the Houthis decreased. However, Gryparis notes that the current rate is still less than the 72-75 ships typically seen daily before the hostilities began in support of Palestinians against Israel.

The naval mission, extended in February, also tracks illegal arms shipments and vessels carrying sanctioned Russian oil. Despite safety assurances, some companies remain deterred from using the route due to limited escort availability, which can cause significant delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)