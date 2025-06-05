Red Sea Shipping Traffic Rises Amid Ceasefire Improvements
Red Sea marine traffic has surged but remains below pre-conflict levels despite a ceasefire between the U.S. and Yemen's Houthis. The EU's Aspides naval mission, tasked with safeguarding navigation and monitoring illegal arms shipments, faces challenges due to limited resources and persistent security threats.
Since August 2024, Red Sea marine traffic has risen by 60% to approximately 36-37 ships daily, though it remains below the pre-conflict rates, according to Rear Admiral Vasileios Gryparis, the commander of the EU's Aspides naval mission. This increase follows a U.S.-Houthi ceasefire agreement.
Traffic through the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait improved as attacks by the Houthis decreased. However, Gryparis notes that the current rate is still less than the 72-75 ships typically seen daily before the hostilities began in support of Palestinians against Israel.
The naval mission, extended in February, also tracks illegal arms shipments and vessels carrying sanctioned Russian oil. Despite safety assurances, some companies remain deterred from using the route due to limited escort availability, which can cause significant delays.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Putin's Strategic Visit to Kursk: A Show of Control Amid Ceasefire Proposals
PM Modi has not rejected Trump's 'India-Pak ceasefire' claims even once: Cong
Lebanon and Palestine Agree on Arms Control and Ceasefire Commitment
Farmers Call for Labor Return Amid Ceasefire in Basmati Heartland
Congress Demands Clarity on Diplomatic Distractions and Trump's Ceasefire Claims