Justice Gokal Chand Mittal: A Legacy Remembered

Former chief justice Gokal Chand Mittal of the Delhi and Rajasthan high courts passed away Thursday at 92, as announced by the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association.

Justice Mittal, known for his distinguished legal career, served as an advocate since 1956 and became an additional judge in 1979. He was a permanent judge by 1982 and later assumed the role of chief justice in 1991, retiring in March 1995.

His cremation will be held at Electric Crematorium, Sector-25, Chandigarh. Justice Mittal is remembered for his impactful contributions to the judiciary and his commitment to legal excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)