Trump's Controversial Travel Ban Sparks Global Outcry

President Trump's new travel ban affects citizens from 12 countries primarily in Africa and the Middle East. The policy restricts entry based on national security concerns, impacting those without valid visas. It has been criticized for sowing division and damaging diplomatic ties.

President Donald Trump has imposed a new travel ban, impacting citizens of 12 countries primarily in Africa and the Middle East, citing national security concerns. This expansion of a past hallmarked policy restricts entry for citizens of these nations to the United States.

The decision has sparked widespread criticism from international aid groups and refugee resettlement organizations, which argue that the policy fosters division rather than ensuring security. The African Union Commission has also expressed concern, urging the US to engage in dialogue with affected countries.

The ban, reminiscent of Trump's 2017 travel restrictions, targets countries perceived as threats due to terrorism-related risks or visa overstays. However, the policy exempts certain individuals, including lawful residents and those on special immigrant visas.

