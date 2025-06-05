Left Menu

India's Aspiration to Become an International Arbitration Hub

Chief Justice B R Gavai has emphasized India's ambition to become a global center for international arbitration. Highlighting legal reforms and collaborations with the UK, he spoke during the London International Disputes Week about improving dispute resolution, fostering international business, and enhancing India's legal framework for arbitration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:01 IST
In a move towards establishing itself as a global hub for international arbitration, India is undertaking significant legislative and judicial reforms. Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, while speaking at the London International Disputes Week, emphasized India's commitment to building a progressive legislative framework and a pro-enforcement judiciary.

During his keynote address on 'Arbitrating Indo-UK Commercial Disputes,' CJI Gavai highlighted the shared legal heritage between India and the UK. He remarked on a 2018 memorandum of understanding which has strengthened legal collaborations and further paved the way for a comprehensive arbitration mechanism between the two nations.

With the signing of a Free Trade deal this year, Gavai noted, the cooperation between India and the UK is set to enhance substantially. The focus, he added, is on ensuring an efficient dispute resolution process that would benefit international trade and economic collaborations between the countries.

