EU's Ambitious International Digital Strategy: A New Era for Global Digital Cooperation

The European Union has unveiled an ambitious initiative to enhance its global digital posture by collaborating with international partners. EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen announced the plan, aimed at boosting competitiveness and upholding a rules-based global digital order.

This move comes in response to recent tensions with the United States, arising from the EU's strict regulatory measures on Big Tech companies, which have met with criticism and threats of retaliatory tariffs from Washington. Under the newly proposed International Digital Strategy, the EU will work with various countries to secure and trust digital infrastructures, covering sectors like energy, transport, finance, and health.

Further areas of cooperation include emerging technologies, digital governance, cybersecurity, and safeguarding online platforms for children. This comprehensive approach underlines the EU's commitment to being a stable partner in global digital cooperation, while also seeking to bolster its technological capabilities in AI, quantum cybersecurity, and semiconductors.

