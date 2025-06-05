Left Menu

India-UK Legal Synergy: Forging a Path for Enhanced Arbitration

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement bolsters their shared legal tradition, enhances bilateral commercial arbitration, and reinforces India as a promising hub for international disputes. The bilateral initiative underscores mutual efforts to resolve cross-border commercial conflicts efficiently, supported by legal reforms and international collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The recent India-UK Free Trade Agreement has given momentum to the longstanding legal relationship based on common law principles, as highlighted by Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai.

Speaking at the International Conference on Arbitrating Indo-UK Commercial Disputes, Gavai emphasized that the agreement strengthens cross-border trade and legal cooperation.

The conference showcased India's strides toward becoming a major international arbitration hub, underlined by recent legal reforms allowing foreign law firms to engage in arbitration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

