India-UK Legal Synergy: Forging a Path for Enhanced Arbitration

The recent India-UK Free Trade Agreement has given momentum to the longstanding legal relationship based on common law principles, as highlighted by Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai.

Speaking at the International Conference on Arbitrating Indo-UK Commercial Disputes, Gavai emphasized that the agreement strengthens cross-border trade and legal cooperation.

The conference showcased India's strides toward becoming a major international arbitration hub, underlined by recent legal reforms allowing foreign law firms to engage in arbitration.

