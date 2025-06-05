New Leadership for NATO: U.S. Air Force General Grynkewich's Key Role

President Donald Trump announced the nomination of U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich for the top military role in Europe, including Supreme Allied Commander Europe. This decision aims to reassure NATO allies about U.S. leadership amidst defense spending negotiations.

Historically held by a U.S. general since post-World War Two, the SACEUR position requires confirmation by the U.S. Senate. Grynkewich's appointment continues the legacy of Dwight D. Eisenhower, the first SACEUR in 1951.

The Trump administration has pressed NATO members to enhance defense investments, aiming for 5% of GDP. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth voiced optimism over achieving consensus, highlighting Grynkewich's critical role in ongoing NATO strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)