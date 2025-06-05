Left Menu

High Stakes Investigation Launched into Chinnaswamy Stadium Tragedy

The Karnataka government has handed over the investigation into the Chinnaswamy stadium stampede, resulting in 11 deaths, to the CID. A Special Investigation Team will conduct the probe. The High Court has demanded a detailed report, while a magisterial inquiry will explore potential failures. Financial compensation is announced for victims' families.

The Karnataka government has transferred the investigation into the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy stadium, which claimed 11 lives, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A Special Investigation Team (SIT) within the CID will conduct an independent probe, ensuring meticulous scrutiny into the calamity that unfolded.

The government presented a status report to the High Court, specifying the lodgment of an FIR at Cubbon Park Police Station. This procedural move comes under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as per court directives. A separate magisterial inquiry, led by the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Bangalore City, will also delve into possible administrative failures, with findings expected in 15 days.

In response to a mass gathering of over 2.5 lakh people, extensive security and medical arrangements were made, involving 1,380 police personnel, fire engines, ambulances, and medical services for the injured. Both state and cricket authorities have pledged financial reparations for the deceased, with the government and the Karnataka State Cricket Association offering compensation to aid affected families.

