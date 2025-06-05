Nagpur Woman's Mysterious Journey: Espionage Suspicions Arise
Sunita Jamgade, a 43-year-old from Nagpur, was apprehended for espionage after crossing from Kargil into Pakistan. Her phone contained suspicious apps, suspected to be spyware, prompting a detailed investigation into her motives and possible accomplices. Authorities are analyzing her communications with Pakistani nationals.
Authorities have raised significant security concerns after 43-year-old Sunita Jamgade from Nagpur was detained on espionage charges when she entered Pakistan. Her phone revealed numerous apps suspected of being spyware, intensifying investigations, officials reported.
Jamgade, who traveled to Pakistan via Kargil, was caught by Pakistani forces and later repatriated. Officials disclosed that she had left her 13-year-old son in a hotel before crossing the border, raising questions about her intentions and planning.
The investigation is focusing on her interactions with two Pakistani nationals, Zulfekar and Pastor. With zero FIR lodged by Amritsar police, her case is now under intense scrutiny in Nagpur as authorities strive to unravel the complexities of her actions.
