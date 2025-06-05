Supreme Court Upholds Religious Exemption for Catholic Nonprofit in Wisconsin

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously backed the Catholic Charities Bureau in Wisconsin, granting a religious exemption from the state's unemployment insurance tax. This ruling reflects the court's expansive interpretation of religious rights and emphasizes the necessity of governmental neutrality in matters of faith.

Authored by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court's decision overruled a prior judgment that denied the exemption, stating that the denial constituted religious discrimination. The ruling highlights the challenges of balancing charitable activities with religious intent, especially when such organizations serve diverse communities without promoting specific theological beliefs.

Bishop James Powers hailed the decision, noting its significance for Catholic Charities' mission to aid the needy as an expression of religious service. The ruling also reaffirms the broad view of religious liberty rights, aligning with recent court decisions that favor religious entities' participation in public life without discrimination.