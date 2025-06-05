Left Menu

Tragic Family Disputes Turn Deadly in Odisha

Two women, including an 85-year-old, were allegedly killed by relatives in separate incidents in Odisha's Ganjam district. Both killings were the result of family disputes, with one involving property disagreements and another involving physical assault by a grandson. Investigations are ongoing.

Berhampur | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:39 IST
  • India

In the Ganjam district of Odisha, two women lost their lives in separate incidents, reportedly at the hands of family members, amid ongoing disputes. Authorities there have stated that both incidents took place during the night on Wednesday.

In the first case at Chadheyapalli, a healthcare worker named Bijayalaxmi Tripathy was fatally attacked by her brother-in-law following disagreements over property with her sisters. Bhanjanagar's Sub-divisional Police Officer, Sujit Kumar Nayak, noted that the assailant has been identified but remains at large.

Meanwhile, at Naikanipalli, an 85-year-old woman, Ani Swain, was reportedly beaten to death by her grandson. The local inspector, Subash Behera, confirmed the registration of a murder case and detention of the suspect for questioning as inquiries continue.

