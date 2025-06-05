Tragic Family Disputes Turn Deadly in Odisha

In the Ganjam district of Odisha, two women lost their lives in separate incidents, reportedly at the hands of family members, amid ongoing disputes. Authorities there have stated that both incidents took place during the night on Wednesday.

In the first case at Chadheyapalli, a healthcare worker named Bijayalaxmi Tripathy was fatally attacked by her brother-in-law following disagreements over property with her sisters. Bhanjanagar's Sub-divisional Police Officer, Sujit Kumar Nayak, noted that the assailant has been identified but remains at large.

Meanwhile, at Naikanipalli, an 85-year-old woman, Ani Swain, was reportedly beaten to death by her grandson. The local inspector, Subash Behera, confirmed the registration of a murder case and detention of the suspect for questioning as inquiries continue.