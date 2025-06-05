Comprehensive Strategy for Punjab's Flood Protection Announced
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has outlined a detailed master plan for flood protection to ensure effective use of funds and reduction in compensation payouts for flood-related losses. The initiative includes strategic coordination with irrigation engineers and a significant budget allocation, reinforcing flood defenses before the monsoon season.
In an assertive move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called for meticulous planning and implementation of the state's comprehensive flood protection master plan.
At a meeting held at his official residence, Mann underscored the importance of efficient use of resources, stressing that the master plan aims not only to judiciously utilize funds but also to reduce compensation expenses for crop and property damages due to floods.
Coordinated efforts with irrigation engineers are vital, according to Mann, for regular desilting and strengthening of flood defenses. This strategy, backed by a Rs 116 crore budget across all 22 districts, mandates completion before the monsoon.
