Comprehensive Strategy for Punjab's Flood Protection Announced

In an assertive move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called for meticulous planning and implementation of the state's comprehensive flood protection master plan.

At a meeting held at his official residence, Mann underscored the importance of efficient use of resources, stressing that the master plan aims not only to judiciously utilize funds but also to reduce compensation expenses for crop and property damages due to floods.

Coordinated efforts with irrigation engineers are vital, according to Mann, for regular desilting and strengthening of flood defenses. This strategy, backed by a Rs 116 crore budget across all 22 districts, mandates completion before the monsoon.

