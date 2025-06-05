Left Menu

Comprehensive Strategy for Punjab's Flood Protection Announced

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has outlined a detailed master plan for flood protection to ensure effective use of funds and reduction in compensation payouts for flood-related losses. The initiative includes strategic coordination with irrigation engineers and a significant budget allocation, reinforcing flood defenses before the monsoon season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:23 IST
Comprehensive Strategy for Punjab's Flood Protection Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called for meticulous planning and implementation of the state's comprehensive flood protection master plan.

At a meeting held at his official residence, Mann underscored the importance of efficient use of resources, stressing that the master plan aims not only to judiciously utilize funds but also to reduce compensation expenses for crop and property damages due to floods.

Coordinated efforts with irrigation engineers are vital, according to Mann, for regular desilting and strengthening of flood defenses. This strategy, backed by a Rs 116 crore budget across all 22 districts, mandates completion before the monsoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025