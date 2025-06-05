Left Menu

Unprovoked Tragedy: Youth Sentenced in Bhim Sen Kohli Assault Case

A 15-year-old boy received a seven-year sentence for manslaughter in Bhim Sen Kohli's death, while a 13-year-old girl was given a youth rehabilitation order. Justice Mark Turner, from Leicester Crown Court, highlighted the severity of the 'wicked' attack, which shocked the local community and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:43 IST
Unprovoked Tragedy: Youth Sentenced in Bhim Sen Kohli Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A tragic incident involving the death of 80-year-old Bhim Sen Kohli has culminated with a 15-year-old boy receiving a seven-year custodial sentence for his role in the assault. The attack, described as 'unprovoked' and 'wicked' by Justice Mark Turner, took place in a park near Leicester, where Kohli was simply walking his dog.

The teenage girl, aged 13, who was also found guilty of manslaughter, avoided jail but was given a three-year youth rehabilitation order with strict conditions. The community of Leicester was left reeling from the incident, which was widely condemned for its brutality. CCTV footage and other evidence presented during the trial showed the defendants laughing and mocking Kohli during and after the attack.

Speaking after the verdict, Kelly Matthews from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) emphasized the senselessness of the crime, highlighting the defendants' roles in Kohli's untimely death. The case has sparked a broader conversation about youth culpability and the legal complexities involved when minors are charged with serious offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025