Massive Explosive Seizure in Odisha: Four Arrested Amid Ongoing Investigation
Authorities in Odisha's Kalahandi district seized 6.5 tons of explosives and 115 detonators, arresting four individuals involved. The operation was a joint effort with the mining department, targeting a local stone quarry. Police investigations are ongoing, and a businessman connected to a related case has been taken into custody for questioning.
In a significant crackdown, Odisha's Kalahandi district police seized approximately 6.5 tons of explosives and 115 detonators on Thursday, resulting in the arrest of four individuals. The joint operation with the mining department focused on a stone quarry and crusher at Lakhbahali, where two vehicles carrying explosives were intercepted.
According to Kalahandi SP Nagaraj Devarakonda, the intercepted vehicles were violating safety norms. The raid was initiated following a complaint by a local mining officer, highlighting illegal activities linked to the explosive transportation.
Meanwhile, authorities in Rourkela have taken businessman Shravan Agarwal into remand for two days in connection with a prior explosive heist case. Agarwal's possible involvement is under further scrutiny, and police have summoned Nikita Agarwal, another licensee in the explosive trade, for questioning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
