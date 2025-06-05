Left Menu

Massive Explosive Seizure in Odisha: Four Arrested Amid Ongoing Investigation

Authorities in Odisha's Kalahandi district seized 6.5 tons of explosives and 115 detonators, arresting four individuals involved. The operation was a joint effort with the mining department, targeting a local stone quarry. Police investigations are ongoing, and a businessman connected to a related case has been taken into custody for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:05 IST
Massive Explosive Seizure in Odisha: Four Arrested Amid Ongoing Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Odisha's Kalahandi district police seized approximately 6.5 tons of explosives and 115 detonators on Thursday, resulting in the arrest of four individuals. The joint operation with the mining department focused on a stone quarry and crusher at Lakhbahali, where two vehicles carrying explosives were intercepted.

According to Kalahandi SP Nagaraj Devarakonda, the intercepted vehicles were violating safety norms. The raid was initiated following a complaint by a local mining officer, highlighting illegal activities linked to the explosive transportation.

Meanwhile, authorities in Rourkela have taken businessman Shravan Agarwal into remand for two days in connection with a prior explosive heist case. Agarwal's possible involvement is under further scrutiny, and police have summoned Nikita Agarwal, another licensee in the explosive trade, for questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025