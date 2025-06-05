Fugitive in Court: Escape Sparks Manhunt in Uttar Pradesh

A dramatic escape unfolded at the Deoria district court as a man accused of rape managed to slip away from police custody. The accused, identified as Shiva Bansfod, faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Arvind Verma, Bansfod, a resident of Hata in Kushinagar district, had been apprehended by Mahuadih police and brought to the court for a hearing regarding his charges.

Efforts are ramping up to recapture the fugitive, with police stating that they are utilizing all legal resources and procedures to bring Bansfod back into custody and ensure the justice process is upheld.