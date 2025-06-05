Tragedy at Chinnaswamy: Karnataka CM Takes Bold Actions
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah suspended Bengaluru police officials following a stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium, killing 11 and injuring 56. A judicial probe, led by Justice Michael D Cunha, was ordered. Arrests of RCB representatives and event organizers were also instructed. The incident has drawn significant criticism.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken decisive measures following the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium, which resulted in 11 fatalities and left 56 injured. The event occurred during celebrations of the RCB team's IPL victory, drawing substantial public criticism.
As a response, the CM ordered the suspension of Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda along with multiple senior police officials. A sweeping probe has been handed to a one-man judicial commission led by retired High Court Justice Michael D Cunha. The investigation will aim to pinpoint the cause and responsibility for the tragedy.
Siddaramaiah instructed immediate arrests of representatives from RCB, DNA Entertainment, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association. Amid admissions of an intelligence lapse, the Cabinet committed to quick and thorough resolutions. The government pledges to cover medical and associated costs for the injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arrest Shakes Sritex Amidst Corruption Probe: Director Nabbed
Suspect in shooting that killed 2 Israeli embassy staffers chanted 'free, free Palestine' after arrest: DC police chief, reports AP.
Man arrested in Kota for molesting minor girl by scaring her with ‘pet’ cobra
Man arrested in Kota for molesting minor girl by scaring her with ‘pet’ cobra
BJP MP Dubey Declares Ranchi 'Capital of Corruption' Amid IAS Officer's Arrest