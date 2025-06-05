Tragedy at Chinnaswamy: Karnataka CM Takes Bold Actions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken decisive measures following the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium, which resulted in 11 fatalities and left 56 injured. The event occurred during celebrations of the RCB team's IPL victory, drawing substantial public criticism.

As a response, the CM ordered the suspension of Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda along with multiple senior police officials. A sweeping probe has been handed to a one-man judicial commission led by retired High Court Justice Michael D Cunha. The investigation will aim to pinpoint the cause and responsibility for the tragedy.

Siddaramaiah instructed immediate arrests of representatives from RCB, DNA Entertainment, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association. Amid admissions of an intelligence lapse, the Cabinet committed to quick and thorough resolutions. The government pledges to cover medical and associated costs for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)