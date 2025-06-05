Seemanth Kumar Singh Appointed as Bengaluru Police Commissioner Amid Crisis

In a swift administrative move, Senior IPS officer Seemanth Kumar Singh has been assigned as the new Bengaluru Police Commissioner. This development follows the abrupt suspension of his predecessor, B Dayananda, after a deadly stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The incident resulted in the tragic death of 11 individuals and injured more than 50 others, prompting immediate action from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The decision to appoint Singh aims to restore public confidence in law enforcement as investigations continue.

An official notification confirmed Singh, previously serving as the Additional Director General of Police for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force, will now hold dual roles as the Additional Director General of Police and Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, until further directives are issued.

