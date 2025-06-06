Diddy Faces Allegations: Testimonies of Control and Exploitation
During Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial, a witness revealed he coerced her into sexual acts with others. The former girlfriend, under pseudonym "Jane," described how Combs threatened to stop supporting her if she refused. Combs pleaded not guilty, facing charges including racketeering and sex trafficking.
In a shocking turn at hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial, a former girlfriend, testifying under a pseudonym as "Jane," revealed how she was coerced into having sex with other men at Combs' behest.
Jane, who was Combs' girlfriend from 2021 to 2024, asserted that their relationship involved numerous instances where she engaged with male escorts in front of Combs. She noted these incidents happened about 90% of the time they were together, despite her objections.
With legal proceedings intensifying, Combs maintains his innocence in the face of multiple charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking, charges that could lead to a life sentence if he is convicted. The trial, unfolding in a Manhattan federal court, highlights allegations of power dynamics and exploitation within the entertainment industry.
