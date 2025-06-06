Left Menu

Drone Warfare in Kyiv: A New Frontline in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russian drones attacked Kyiv early on Friday, with authorities reporting drone fragments falling across the city. Explosions, including a large fire, were witnessed, and drone debris was spotted in multiple districts. Damage and casualty details are yet to be fully compiled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 04:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 04:29 IST
Drone Warfare in Kyiv: A New Frontline in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Early on Friday, Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, became an intense battleground as Russian drones launched an assault on the city. Authorities reported multiple instances of drone fragments scattered across various parts of Kyiv.

Eyewitnesses from Reuters described witnessing a series of explosions, with at least one resulting in a major fire. Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city's military administration, noted that enemy drones approached Kyiv from multiple directions, threatening the city's airspace.

Tkachenko also mentioned that drone debris had been found in three districts on either side of the Dnipro River, highlighting the widespread nature of the attack. While one drone struck a building, details on the extent of the damage and potential casualties are still being gathered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025