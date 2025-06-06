Drone Warfare in Kyiv: A New Frontline in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Early on Friday, Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, became an intense battleground as Russian drones launched an assault on the city. Authorities reported multiple instances of drone fragments scattered across various parts of Kyiv.

Eyewitnesses from Reuters described witnessing a series of explosions, with at least one resulting in a major fire. Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city's military administration, noted that enemy drones approached Kyiv from multiple directions, threatening the city's airspace.

Tkachenko also mentioned that drone debris had been found in three districts on either side of the Dnipro River, highlighting the widespread nature of the attack. While one drone struck a building, details on the extent of the damage and potential casualties are still being gathered.

(With inputs from agencies.)