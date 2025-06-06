Drone Warfare in Kyiv: A New Frontline in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russian drones attacked Kyiv early on Friday, with authorities reporting drone fragments falling across the city. Explosions, including a large fire, were witnessed, and drone debris was spotted in multiple districts. Damage and casualty details are yet to be fully compiled.
Early on Friday, Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, became an intense battleground as Russian drones launched an assault on the city. Authorities reported multiple instances of drone fragments scattered across various parts of Kyiv.
Eyewitnesses from Reuters described witnessing a series of explosions, with at least one resulting in a major fire. Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city's military administration, noted that enemy drones approached Kyiv from multiple directions, threatening the city's airspace.
Tkachenko also mentioned that drone debris had been found in three districts on either side of the Dnipro River, highlighting the widespread nature of the attack. While one drone struck a building, details on the extent of the damage and potential casualties are still being gathered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Kyiv
- Russia
- drones
- attacks
- explosions
- Tkachenko
- Dnipro River
- casualties
- fire
ALSO READ
Explosions Amidst Flames: Landmines Detonate in Poonch Forest Fire
Russia Accuses Ukraine of Massive Drone Attacks Amid Peace Talks
Gaza: Attacks on houses and tents responsible for over half of deaths last week
Ukraine’s Kyiv comes under massive Russian drone and missile attack with explosions heard throughout city, reports AP.RHL RHL
India's Unyielding Defense: Thwarting Drone Attacks from Pakistan