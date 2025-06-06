Left Menu

High Stakes Feud: Musk vs. Trump and the $22 Billion SpaceX Gamble

Elon Musk's SpaceX faces jeopardy as a fallout with President Donald Trump threatens $22 billion in government contracts. The feud, sparked by a dispute over spending, sees Trump threatening to sever ties with Musk's companies, impacting several U.S. space programs and potentially altering their futures.

The recent estrangement between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump could endanger $22 billion in SpaceX contracts with the U.S. government. A conflict over an administration spending bill ignited a chain of events that now put significant U.S. space programs in limbo.

On Thursday, the altercation intensified as Trump publicly criticized Musk in the Oval Office, leading to retaliatory remarks from Musk via social media platform X. In response to Trump's threats to terminate contracts with Musk's enterprises, including SpaceX, Musk declared his intent to decommission the company's Dragon spacecraft.

This high-profile spat underscores the fragile nature of Musk's businesses' relationship with the federal government and hints at broader ramifications for the American space agenda if tensions are not resolved.

