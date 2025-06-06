Left Menu

Landmark Ruling: First Migrant Acquitted in Military Zone Case

A federal jury in Texas acquitted a Peruvian migrant of entering a military zone at the U.S.-Mexico border. The trial challenged increased penalties for illegal crossings. Despite being found guilty of illegal U.S. entry, the absence of warning signs led to acquittal on trespassing charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 06:13 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 06:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Texas federal jury on Thursday acquitted a Peruvian migrant of entering a restricted military zone, challenging heightened penalties for illegal border crossings promoted by the Trump administration. This verdict marks a significant legal test case regarding border security measures.

The 21-year-old, Adely Vanessa De La Cruz-Alvarez, was tried for entering a U.S. military area in Texas, as well as illegal entry into the country. While she was found guilty of the latter, the charges related to military zone entry were dropped, due to the lack of evidence of visible warning signs.

The case drew attention as it coincides with growing use of National Defense Areas along the U.S.-Mexico border. The defense cited inadequate signage as a critical point leading to her acquittal of trespassing charges. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had emphasized severe penalties for such offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

