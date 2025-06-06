Landmark Ruling: First Migrant Acquitted in Military Zone Case

A Texas federal jury on Thursday acquitted a Peruvian migrant of entering a restricted military zone, challenging heightened penalties for illegal border crossings promoted by the Trump administration. This verdict marks a significant legal test case regarding border security measures.

The 21-year-old, Adely Vanessa De La Cruz-Alvarez, was tried for entering a U.S. military area in Texas, as well as illegal entry into the country. While she was found guilty of the latter, the charges related to military zone entry were dropped, due to the lack of evidence of visible warning signs.

The case drew attention as it coincides with growing use of National Defense Areas along the U.S.-Mexico border. The defense cited inadequate signage as a critical point leading to her acquittal of trespassing charges. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had emphasized severe penalties for such offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)