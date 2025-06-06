OpenAI Challenges NYT Legal Decision
OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, announced that the company is contesting a court decision stemming from a New York Times request. OpenAI believes the NYT's lawsuit to prevent the deletion of user chats is unjustified, and is seeking to overturn the ruling.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed that the company is actively appealing a legal decision involving the New York Times. The NYT has requested a court injunction to prevent OpenAI from deleting any user chat records, a demand that Altman describes as inappropriate.
Altman voiced his objections publicly, asserting that OpenAI was unjustly targeted with this legal action. He argued that the motivation behind the request lacks substantial grounds and challenges fundamental privacy principles.
The case has attracted widespread attention, highlighting the ongoing debates surrounding data privacy and corporate responsibility. OpenAI remains firm in its stance as it seeks to overturn the decision.
