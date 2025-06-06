Domestic Dispute Leads to Severe Burns for Autorickshaw Driver

In a disturbing case of domestic violence, a 48-year-old autorickshaw driver from Thane district, Maharashtra, is recovering from severe burns after his wife allegedly attacked him with hot oil. The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday near the Memon Masjid in the Kalyan area.

The altercation reportedly began around 2:30 am over domestic issues and quickly escalated, culminating in the attack. The victim, identified as Imran Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh, is currently receiving treatment for burns to his head, face, eyes, and hands at a local hospital.

Authorities from the Bazarpeth police station are actively investigating the case, gathering witness statements to ascertain the full sequence of events. Legal actions are expected following the completion of the ongoing investigation, according to officials handling the case.

