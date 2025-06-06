Left Menu

Domestic Dispute Leads to Severe Burns for Autorickshaw Driver

A 48-year-old autorickshaw driver in Maharashtra was severely burned after his wife threw hot oil on him during a domestic argument. The incident occurred in Thane district. Local authorities are investigating the sequence of events and have collected witness statements to determine further legal steps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-06-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 10:19 IST
Domestic Dispute Leads to Severe Burns for Autorickshaw Driver
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case of domestic violence, a 48-year-old autorickshaw driver from Thane district, Maharashtra, is recovering from severe burns after his wife allegedly attacked him with hot oil. The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday near the Memon Masjid in the Kalyan area.

The altercation reportedly began around 2:30 am over domestic issues and quickly escalated, culminating in the attack. The victim, identified as Imran Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh, is currently receiving treatment for burns to his head, face, eyes, and hands at a local hospital.

Authorities from the Bazarpeth police station are actively investigating the case, gathering witness statements to ascertain the full sequence of events. Legal actions are expected following the completion of the ongoing investigation, according to officials handling the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025