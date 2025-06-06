Domestic Dispute Leads to Severe Burns for Autorickshaw Driver
A 48-year-old autorickshaw driver in Maharashtra was severely burned after his wife threw hot oil on him during a domestic argument. The incident occurred in Thane district. Local authorities are investigating the sequence of events and have collected witness statements to determine further legal steps.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing case of domestic violence, a 48-year-old autorickshaw driver from Thane district, Maharashtra, is recovering from severe burns after his wife allegedly attacked him with hot oil. The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday near the Memon Masjid in the Kalyan area.
The altercation reportedly began around 2:30 am over domestic issues and quickly escalated, culminating in the attack. The victim, identified as Imran Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh, is currently receiving treatment for burns to his head, face, eyes, and hands at a local hospital.
Authorities from the Bazarpeth police station are actively investigating the case, gathering witness statements to ascertain the full sequence of events. Legal actions are expected following the completion of the ongoing investigation, according to officials handling the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
