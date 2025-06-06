Left Menu

UN Committee Condemns Human Rights Violation in Guatemala

The UN Human Rights Committee has determined that Guatemala violated the rights of a 14-year-old rape victim by forcing her to carry her pregnancy to term. Her attacker, a daycare director, evaded punishment despite attempts by his family to threaten the victim. The case highlights Guatemala's systemic issues with reproductive rights and justice for sexual violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guatemalacity | Updated: 06-06-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 10:36 IST
UN Committee Condemns Human Rights Violation in Guatemala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Human Rights Committee has condemned Guatemala for violating the rights of a 14-year-old girl who was raped and forced to give birth. This was announced on Thursday by a panel of independent experts.

The girl, raped multiple times by a former director of a government-run daycare she used to attend, was denied access to an abortion. The committee compared forcing the pregnancy to term to torture and described it as a cruel act that stripped her of dignity and autonomy.

Despite attempts by the perpetrator's family to silence the victim through threats and bribery, justice has remained elusive for nine years, with the man facing no punishment, underscoring issues of impunity for sexual violence in Guatemala.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025