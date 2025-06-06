UN Committee Condemns Human Rights Violation in Guatemala

The United Nations Human Rights Committee has condemned Guatemala for violating the rights of a 14-year-old girl who was raped and forced to give birth. This was announced on Thursday by a panel of independent experts.

The girl, raped multiple times by a former director of a government-run daycare she used to attend, was denied access to an abortion. The committee compared forcing the pregnancy to term to torture and described it as a cruel act that stripped her of dignity and autonomy.

Despite attempts by the perpetrator's family to silence the victim through threats and bribery, justice has remained elusive for nine years, with the man facing no punishment, underscoring issues of impunity for sexual violence in Guatemala.