Mobile ENT Clinic Brings Specialist Care to Rural Northland Communities

A new mobile Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) clinic has begun operations in Northland, providing vital specialist services to rural and remote communities that often face significant barriers to accessing timely healthcare. Announced by Health Minister Simeon Brown and Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey, this innovative outreach programme aims to ease pressure on hospital systems, reduce wait times for specialist assessments, and deliver equitable healthcare access to underserved populations.

A Response to Long Wait Times and Geographic Barriers

The mobile ENT clinic initiative launched in May 2025, with the first set of rural clinics taking place in Kawakawa, and plans underway to expand into Kaikohe and Rawene throughout the month. Within just two days of operation, the mobile clinic provided care to 53 patients, many of whom had been on hospital waitlists for over 10 months. The clinic served a mix of scheduled patients and walk-ins who accessed the service upon seeing the mobile unit in their locality.

“These patients would otherwise have had to travel to Whangārei Hospital,” said Minister Brown. “That’s why initiatives like this make a real difference. They improve access, reduce wait times, and help deliver care closer to home.”

Equipped for Comprehensive ENT Diagnosis and Treatment

The mobile clinic is fully outfitted with state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment equipment, ensuring that rural residents receive care equivalent to that available at hospitals in Whangārei and Kaitaia. Among the conditions assessed and treated are:

Hearing loss

Tonsil and grommet issues

Chronic ear disease

Nasal obstructions and sinus problems

Head and neck lumps

The clinic also facilitates procedures including:

Endoscopies

Vertigo manoeuvres

Treatment for otitis media

Removal of foreign objects from the ear, nose, or throat

Adult grommet insertions

It enables outpatient bookings for more complex surgeries such as adenoidectomy, tonsillectomy, and mastoidectomy.

Ministerial Support and Regional Equity in Healthcare

Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey praised the initiative, framing it as a critical component of the government’s strategy to address long-standing inequalities in rural healthcare access.

“Access to healthcare is one of the biggest concerns for people living in remote areas,” said Mr Doocey. “This mobile ENT clinic is a game-changer. It brings high-quality care directly to the community—just as residents in urban areas receive—ensuring no one is left behind due to geography.”

Supporting National Health Goals

The mobile ENT clinic contributes to the government’s wider focus on:

Reducing wait times for First Specialist Assessments (FSAs)

Clearing backlogs in elective surgeries

Decentralizing health services and investing in community-based models of care

These objectives reflect a shift toward proactive and accessible healthcare, particularly in regions like Northland, where health disparities are often more pronounced due to socioeconomic and logistical challenges.

Future Outlook

With early indicators showing strong uptake and positive patient outcomes, the government sees this mobile ENT clinic as a blueprint for scalable outreach models in other medical specialties and rural regions across Aotearoa.

“This initiative is a practical example of how we’re working to bring services closer to home,” Mr Doocey concluded. “Our vision is to ensure that all New Zealanders—no matter where they live—can get timely, effective, and equitable healthcare.”