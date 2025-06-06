High-Stakes Tensions: Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute Escalates

In a notable development, Thailand's military has declared its readiness to initiate a "high-level operation" in response to a border dispute with Cambodia. This announcement follows intensified military activities on both sides, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to mitigate tensions.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra chaired a critical National Security Council meeting, affirming that while the military stands prepared, the preference remains for peaceful resolution. Both nations had earlier committed to dialogue after a border skirmish resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier.

The situation presents a dual challenge for Thailand, which is also navigating economic hurdles and political scrutiny. The historic rivalry between these nations is underscored by deep personal ties between former leaders, yet current leaders aim to avoid escalation as diplomatic communications continue.