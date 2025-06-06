Japanese Court Clears Fukushima Executives in Landmark Ruling

The Tokyo High Court has delivered a verdict freeing former executives of the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings from liability for the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster. This decision reversed a prior ruling requiring them to compensate the company, a move that sparked considerable outrage among those affected.

The high court's ruling refuted claims that the executives neglected important tsunami predictions. It emphasized that the available data did not necessitate immediate action at that time, thus absolving them of accountability. This contrasts starkly with a 2022 ruling where four executives were ordered to pay 13 trillion yen in damages.

Fukushima residents and anti-nuclear advocates criticized the judgment, viewing it as a setback in holding management accountable for nuclear safety. Plaintiffs have expressed their dissatisfaction, promising an appeal to the Supreme Court in their continued pursuit of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)