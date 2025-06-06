Left Menu

Japanese Court Clears Fukushima Executives in Landmark Ruling

The Tokyo High Court decided that former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings are not liable for the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, overturning a previous ruling. The court found the executives had no urgent obligation based on available data, sparking disappointment among residents and anti-nuclear activists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 06-06-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 11:44 IST
Japanese Court Clears Fukushima Executives in Landmark Ruling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Tokyo High Court has delivered a verdict freeing former executives of the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings from liability for the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster. This decision reversed a prior ruling requiring them to compensate the company, a move that sparked considerable outrage among those affected.

The high court's ruling refuted claims that the executives neglected important tsunami predictions. It emphasized that the available data did not necessitate immediate action at that time, thus absolving them of accountability. This contrasts starkly with a 2022 ruling where four executives were ordered to pay 13 trillion yen in damages.

Fukushima residents and anti-nuclear advocates criticized the judgment, viewing it as a setback in holding management accountable for nuclear safety. Plaintiffs have expressed their dissatisfaction, promising an appeal to the Supreme Court in their continued pursuit of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025