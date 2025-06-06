Dino Morea Scandal: Stardom Entwined with Mithi River Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched extensive raids on Friday at the residences and offices of Bollywood actor Dino Morea and several others in Maharashtra and Kerala.

This move is part of a money laundering investigation associated with an alleged desilting scam concerning the Mithi River, believed to have incurred a Rs 65 crore loss to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), according to official sources.

ED's sweeping operation extends to more than 15 premises across Mumbai and Kochi, targeting not only Morea but also his brother and local contractors, under the jurisdiction of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(With inputs from agencies.)