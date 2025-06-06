Dino Morea Scandal: Stardom Entwined with Mithi River Scam
The Enforcement Directorate raided actor Dino Morea's premises in Maharashtra as part of an investigation into an alleged Rs 65 crore scam linked to Mithi river desilting. The probe covers over 15 locations in Mumbai and Kochi, focusing on suspected money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched extensive raids on Friday at the residences and offices of Bollywood actor Dino Morea and several others in Maharashtra and Kerala.
This move is part of a money laundering investigation associated with an alleged desilting scam concerning the Mithi River, believed to have incurred a Rs 65 crore loss to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), according to official sources.
ED's sweeping operation extends to more than 15 premises across Mumbai and Kochi, targeting not only Morea but also his brother and local contractors, under the jurisdiction of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
(With inputs from agencies.)
