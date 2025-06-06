Left Menu

Dino Morea Scandal: Stardom Entwined with Mithi River Scam

The Enforcement Directorate raided actor Dino Morea's premises in Maharashtra as part of an investigation into an alleged Rs 65 crore scam linked to Mithi river desilting. The probe covers over 15 locations in Mumbai and Kochi, focusing on suspected money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:28 IST
Dino Morea Scandal: Stardom Entwined with Mithi River Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched extensive raids on Friday at the residences and offices of Bollywood actor Dino Morea and several others in Maharashtra and Kerala.

This move is part of a money laundering investigation associated with an alleged desilting scam concerning the Mithi River, believed to have incurred a Rs 65 crore loss to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), according to official sources.

ED's sweeping operation extends to more than 15 premises across Mumbai and Kochi, targeting not only Morea but also his brother and local contractors, under the jurisdiction of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025